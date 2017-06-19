Ninnu Kori trailer: Shiva Nirvana's directorial debut stars Nani, Nivetha Thomas, Aadhi Pinisetty

The official trailer of Telugu film Ninnu Kori has been released. The film stars Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty in lead roles. Ninnu Kori is the directorial debut of Shiva Nirvana. The trailer was released on Twitter.

From the trailer, the story seems to be more of a complicated love triangle between the three actors. The first half of the trailer shows Thomas and Nani in a romantic relationship but the two go their separate ways soon.

With that, a new man, played by Pinisetty makes an entry in Thomas' life and the two fall in love. This is when the story takes a dramatic turn with Nani making a re-entry in Thomas' life. Having landed themselves in such a difficult situation, the characters are caught in a trying zone of uncertainty, with respect to their love lives and what the future hold for them in that department.

There is not a love war in the film, so to speak. The actors do not look like they are pitted against each other. Rather, it seems like the film is based on the philosophical aspect of love rather than the idea of love itself. Composer Gopi Sunder's music lends the film the right feel.

The film is slated to be released on 7 July 2017. Watch the trailer here: