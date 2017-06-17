Ninnu Kori trailer: Nani, Niveda Thomas' film promises to be a wholesome entertainer

The trailer of Telugu superstar Nani's upcoming movie Ninnu Kori was released on 16 June The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Aadhi Pinisetty.

Ever since the film was declared, it has been in the buzz. Nani, while releasing the first look of the film poster had tweeted saying: “Vizag nunchi USA varaku. Chinna pillalanunchi pedha valla varaku. Lovers nunchi pellainavalla varaku (From Vizag to the USA. From children to adults. From lovers to partners)."

The trailer seems to build on the same. Nani and Nivetha's character seem to know each other for a long time (assuming they were in the same college).

Set in Vizag, the lovebirds - Nani and Nivetha - are separated only to meet again as matured adults in US. Nivetha has a new man in her life (Aadhi).

She is shown in a state of happiness to meet her (beloved past) and at the same time, she is in a state of remorse/sorrow to have not been able to continue with him. Later, through the trailer, it seems that she is in a quandary - finding herself stuck between her past and present. The look and feel of the film, along with the characters' get up, changes to bring in that sense of maturity and passage of time.

The film's background score is catchy and strikes the right chord emoting what the characters are feeling - from mischief to laughter, emotional drama to action. There is a change of space and pace in the film's trailer as it gradually progresses.

Ninnu Kori will be the directorial debut of Shiva Niravana. Gopi Sunder has composed the music of the film. Other supporting actors include Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma, Prudhvi, Rajasree Nayar, Neetu and Bhupal Raj. Ninnu Kori is slated to release on 23 June.

Here is the theatrical trailer of the film:

