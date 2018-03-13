Nina Dobrev lands her first big show after Vampire Diaries; actress to play leading role in Fam

Actor Nina Dobrev is set to play the lead role in CBS comedy pilot Fam. The show will mark the former Vampire Diaries star's first series-regular role since she departed the CW drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fam revolves around a woman whose dreams of an upstanding life with her new fiance and his upstanding family are dashed when her younger train-wreck half-sister comes to live with her to escape their train wreck of a father.

Corinne Kingsbury has penned the script and is also executive producing the CBS Television Studios multi-camera comedy. Scott Ellis is directing the pilot.

Published Date: Mar 13, 2018 16:38 PM | Updated Date: Mar 13, 2018 16:38 PM