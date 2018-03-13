You are here:

Nina Dobrev lands her first big show after Vampire Diaries; actress to play leading role in Fam

PTI

Mar,13 2018 16:38:18 IST

Actor Nina Dobrev is set to play the lead role in CBS comedy pilot Fam. The show will mark the former Vampire Diaries star's first series-regular role since she departed the CW drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nina Dobrev. Image from Twitter/@hypervocal

Nina Dobrev. Image from Twitter/@hypervocal

Fam revolves around a woman whose dreams of an upstanding life with her new fiance and his upstanding family are dashed when her younger train-wreck half-sister comes to live with her to escape their train wreck of a father.

Corinne Kingsbury has penned the script and is also executive producing the CBS Television Studios multi-camera comedy. Scott Ellis is directing the pilot.

Published Date: Mar 13, 2018 16:38 PM | Updated Date: Mar 13, 2018 16:38 PM

tags: #CBS #Fam #Nina Dobrev #Vampire Diaries

also see

Budget Session of Parliament: Congress, BJP's blame game over multi-crore PNB scam is a pity to watch

Budget Session of Parliament: Congress, BJP's blame game over multi-crore PNB scam is a pity to watch

Maharashtra farmers' march to Mumbai a mission to assert rights and overcome oppression, one step at a time

Maharashtra farmers' march to Mumbai a mission to assert rights and overcome oppression, one step at a time