Nimir trailer: Udhyanidhi Stalin plays an intriguing everyman in this Priyadarshan film

After directing Mohanlal in Oppam a crime thriller, Priyadarshan is now back with Nimir. Starring Udhyanidhi Stalin, Parvatii Nair and Namitha Pramod, Nimir deals with a tale of a photographer who mends his ways to fight the bad guys.

In what looks like an out and out dramatic plot, Stalin plays the role of a passport size photographer from a small town who chances upon the love of his love during his stint. However, we witness flashes of both Namitha and Parvatii through the Nimir trailer, leaving us guessing.

From the trailer, Nimir looks like the tale of how this non-violent man stands up for himself and fights the goons after the yet to be revealed twists change his life and instigate him to take the big leap.

While Stalin looks his usual innocent self, Namitha Pramod is both beautiful and intriguing with her screen presence. The so far engaging glimpse of the film is also driven by Darbuka Siva & B Ajaneesh Loknath's intense background score.

Nimir happens to be a remake of Maheshinte Prathikaaram. The 2016 Malayalam film was directed by Dileeh Pothan and had Fahadh Fasil in the lead. So what would be interesting to watch is how Priyadarshan and Stalin present this already seen story to the Tamil audience in a different setup and perspective.

Directed by ace director Priyadarshan and produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla, Nimir hits screens this 26 January.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 10:53 AM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 10:57 AM