Nimir movie review: Priyadarshan and his visuals elevate this bland revenge-drama

2/5









Priyadarshan’s Nimir, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead, is set against the backdrop of enchanting Tenkasi, into which cinematographer N.K Ekambaram breathes life with his frames, and his visuals are a treat to the eyes.

Priyadarshan, thanks to his years of experiences, makes the best use of the visuals and makes the viewing experience something to remember for a while. For a film that’s centered on a photographer and offers photography lessons in a touching scene between a father and son, the beautiful visuals are a bonus and it makes us oversee an otherwise bland revenge-drama.

The story revolves around the life of an average photographer – National Selvam, played by Udhay, whose idea of clicking the perfect picture is making his customers go through a series of physical rituals: chin up, shoulder down and eyes wide. When he’s beaten up for no mistake of his in the town’s marketplaces, he swears to not wear his slippers again, till he avenges the beating.

Essentially, the film is based on domino effect – how a chain of events are set off due to the cumulative effect of an event. Incidentally, the plot is based on a true story and since it is set in a small town like Tenkasi – where people keep track of each others’ affairs and are more interested in the lives of others – the plot works, but what the film lacks is a strong protagonist like Fahadh Faasil, who was the driving force of the original (Maheshinte Prathikaaram) with his natural but arresting screen presence. While Udhay is decent in the titular character, he’s no close enough match to Fahadh.

Among the supporting cast, veteran filmmaker Mahendran pleasantly surprises with a measured performance. He’s mostly silent throughout the film but we instantly connect when he says something. The scene between him and Udhay is one of the best moments of Nimir, which also scores high in the music department. Couple of lovely melodies aside, the background score, especially leading to the climax fight sequence is hard to ignore. It’s easily one of the things that stay with you even long after you watch the film.

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 12:33 PM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 12:33 PM