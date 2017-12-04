Nikhil Thampi pays homage to late designer Azzedine Alaia with his creation

Fashion designer Nikhil Thampi created a look for actor Esha Gupta inspired by Azzedine Alaia's body of work as a homage to the late designer. The actress wore the look at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards.

All I can say is, no one can love me like you do and m so happy to be your muse for life. Except the fact that i gotta workout even on holidays 😏. @nikhilthampi paying his homage to his fav #azzadinealaia by recreating this masterpiece. #YouCantSitWithUs 📸 @anirudhere A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:47am PST

Tunisian-born designer Alaia dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House. The French Haute Couture Federation announced his death on 18 November without providing details.

Thampi says that Alaia has always been a huge inspiration for him.

"When the news splashed about the demise of Azzedine Alaia, the world went in a frenzy posting pictures and expressing their feelings. But no one really spoke of how revolutionary and forward he was as a designer. He has always been an inspiration to me from the very beginning of my career," Thampi told IANS.

"I relate a lot to his design philosophy and the mere fact that he understood and celebrated a woman's body which was pathbreaking and revolutionary back then and so in trend currently which took my attention and what better way to say bye and thank him by giving an homage at a prestigious red-carpet," he added.