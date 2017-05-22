Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Keshava grosses 11.4 crore worldwide on opening weekend

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer Telugu revenge drama Keshava grossed Rs. 11.4 crore in its opening weekend worldwide, the makers announced on Monday.

In an official statement, the makers announced that the film took a terrific opening, grossing Rs. 11.4 crore from three days worldwide.

Made on the lines of Badlapur and Payback, Keshava is the story of a guy who wants to avenge the death of his parents, but with a twist.

The film's protagonist suffers from a rare medical disorder, Dextrocardia, which means his heart is on the right side of his body.

On playing the challenging character, Nikhil told IANS, "The character is that I can't get excited or angry or even emotional. It will affect my heart. I had to hold this thought and act accordingly. It wasn't easy because it made me feel like a different person altogether."

Also starring Ritu Varma, Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi Pullikonda, the film is directed by Sudheer Varma.

Sudheer and Nikhil reunited for the project after the 2013 Telugu crime-comedy Swamy Ra Ra.