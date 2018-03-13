Nicole Kidman reunites with Big Little Lies creator David Kelley for HBO's next series The Undoing

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman and Big Little Lies executive producer David E Kelley are reuniting for new HBO project The Undoing.

The limited series is an adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz's book You Should Have Known, with Kidman attached to star, reported Deadline.

Kelley will executive produce and write the scripts that focus on Grace Sachs (Kidman), a successful therapist who is about to publish her first book when disaster strikes someone dies, her husband goes missing, and her perfect life with her son is turned upside down.

"David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its center. I'm excited and honoured to continue collaborating with HBO and David E Kelley," said Kidman in a statement.

A search for a director for the miniseries is underway. Kidman and Kelley, as well as Reese Witherspoon, are also returning to HBO for a second season of Big Little Lies.

Published Date: Mar 13, 2018 13:24 PM | Updated Date: Mar 13, 2018 13:24 PM