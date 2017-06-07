Nicole Kidman has no concrete plans for season 2 of her hit show Big Little Lies

You are here:
EntertainmentIANSJun, 07 2017 17:32:43 IST

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman says there are no concrete plans for season two of her hit TV show Big Little Lies.

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies. Image via twitter.

Big Little Lies, a comedy-drama, also stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Alexander Skarsgård. Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, it tells the story of three mothers whose lives unravel to the point of murder.

Kidman spoke about the prospect of the season two in an interview with Ewan MacGregor for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, reports elle.com.

She said: "It was a book, so it was pretty finite. I mean, we got the taste for it, so we're like, 'Oh, what a pity'. You never know, you always hope, but there's no story - there's absolutely no prospects right now."

Big Little Lies season one will air in India on Star World and Star World HD in September.


Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 05:32 pm | Updated Date: Jun 07, 2017 05:32 pm

