Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt bag top acting honours

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have bagged the Best Actor awards at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017.

"Performing on stage always gives me a huge adrenaline rush but performing live for kids at the Kids' Choice Awards was just next level in terms of madness. The kids are so full of love and positivity and energy that I simply had the best time ever on stage," Ranveer said in a statement.

Alia said that children are a bundle of joy and happiness, and performing on stage with them is always a memorable experience.

The event, held here on Friday (15 December), was also graced by celebrities like actor Varun Dhawan, actress Kriti Sanon and rapper Badshah.

Golmaal Again won in the Best Film category. 'Badri Ki dulhania' of the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania was voted as the Best Song by children.

Varun received The Dancing Star and the Best Entertainer of the Year awards.

Cartoon characters Motu Patlu was declared as the Best Show on a Kids Channel in the country at the gala where Alia turned green on being slimed by Ranveer.

The 'Green Slime Mania' is a tradition that is followed across the globe for Kids' Choice Awards as a mark of honour where international celebrities like singers Justin Bieber and Katy Perry have also been slimed.

"This edition of the awards has once again created many unique, electrifying and fun moments with the kids, toons and stars, all of which will create a memorable experience for all the Nickelodeon fans," said Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Business Head - Kids' Entertainment, Viacom18.