Newlyweds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma land in Mumbai, a day after grand reception in Delhi
After a sumptuous reception in Delhi that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen flying into Mumbai on Friday, 22 December.
While Virat was dressed in athleisure, Anushka sported a loose tunic and palazzo pants, completing her 'new bride' look with the 'chooda' on her wrists. The couple tied the knot on 11 December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy, at the uber-luxurious Borgo Finocchieto retreat.
Virat and Anushka will be hosting a second reception in Mumbai on 26 December. Reports indicate that it will be attended by Virat's mates from the Indian national cricket team, and Anushka's friends and colleagues from the Hindi film industry.
After Virat returns from his tour of South Africa, the couple will take up residence in a new home in Worli, Mumbai. Anushka will then resume work, beginning prep for Sui Dhaaga, in which she stars opposite Varun Dhawan.