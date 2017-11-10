New Year's Day: Old Taylor Swift strikes back with this sweet, intimate song from her album Reputation

Taylor Swift gave her curious fans another sneak peak into her much awaited album Reputation by releasing the song 'New Year's Day' just hours before the album was expected to drop.

The song debuted during the 9 November episode of ABC's Scandal, and it is the most different track from the singer's upcoming album, as far as we can tell. With 'New Year's Day,' we see the Old Taylor. The one we grew to know and love. The in-control, girl-next-door, country singer Taylor and not the dark, out-of-control (resembling a slightly deranged) Taylor from 'Look What You Made Me Do' and '...Ready for It?.'

The music video was pre-recorded in Taylor's famous Secret Sessions and was shot inside her Rhode Island home. The video sees the singer playing the piano as she sings on the mic. In an extremely intimate and soft setting, Taylor is surrounded by 100 handpicked (by her) fans and they too are seen humming and singing the song along with the singer.

The song's lyrics talk about New Year's Day — literally and figuratively. The song is about cleaning up the morning after New Year's Eve (or any other party, really) and how the midnight (presumably kiss) matters but what's more important is who stays back to clean up with you the next day. 'New Year's Day' is the closing track from Reputation and it is an innocent yet romantic serenade of one lover's promise to be there through the 'hard' and the 'wrong', 'cleaning bottles' with her better half on New Year's Day.

Reputation released in its entirety at midnight on 10 November and got (mostly) good reviews from critics.

Watch Taylor Swift's latest single 'New Year's Day' here

