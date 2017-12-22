Netflix's Will Smith-starrer Bright drubbed by critics; named 'worst movie of the year'

It’s not everyday that Netflix presents a Hollywood film made on an impressive budget of $90 million, at least not without some critical acclaim coming its way like Brad Pitt’s War Machine from earlier this year. But Will Smith-starrer Bright, seems to have hit rock bottom.

"Because of a cluttered screenplay, the fantasy in Bright is highly superficial. Words like ‘the prophecy’, ‘Dark Lord’ and ‘Shield of Light’ are thrown around without even telling the viewers what they actually are," reads a Firstpost review. The film, which starts streaming on Netflix from today, has a 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics all over have (sarcastically) reserved the choicest of adjectives for the film and roasted it to humorous proportions. The reactions range from ‘total disaster’, an ‘embarrassing attempt at filmmaking to 'profoundly awful' and 'loud and dumb'.

“While I had the misfortune to see Bright in a theater, most people will simply press ‘play’ out of curiosity on their Roku remote. I am willing to concede that this might elevate the experience a little; the ability to take a quick trip to the kitchen or restroom after shouting ‘no, don’t pause it’ to your partner on the couch will be liberating,” was Vanity Fair’s review of the film. The Wrap said, “Astoundingly bad in virtually every way, Bright shares in common several of the shortcomings of Ayer’s previous film, including conspicuous evidence of desperate efforts to cobble its under-explained and yet somehow overcomplicated mythology into something coherent.”

And Rolling Stone chose to blame the director David Ayer by writing, “You’ll get lots of violence and colorful threats and confusing shoot-outs, but you’re not going to get much meaning. In other words, this is not the Suicide Squad that liberals want.”

On the bright side, the director has decided to tackle the criticism in head on and tweeted to Indie Wire’s David Ehrlich’s ‘worst movie of the year’ comment with a sarcastic: