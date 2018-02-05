You are here:

Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events will end after Season 3, confirms Neil Patrick Harris

Los Angeles: Actor Neil Patrick Harris has confirmed that his Netflix series A Series Of Unfortunate Events will end after its third season.

The series is based on Daniel Handler's series of Lemony Snicket novels. It is about a bunch of thoughtful orphans constantly menaced by a renegade community theatre actor.

Harris, who plays the goofy but malevolent Count Olaf in the series, confirmed to TV Guide that the series will end after third season.

"We're three seasons all in.

We've intentionally been very truthful and factual and loyal to the books," said Harris.

"We've added a few characters that aren't in the books, we've added some songs that you probably couldn't put into the books, but for the most part we're sticking to the structure of what already worked," he added.

The first season adapted the books The Bad Beginning, The Reptile Room, The Wide Window, and The Miserable Mill, while the upcoming second season is set to cover five books. The third season will cover the remaining four books of the 13-book series.

The season two of the Netflix series will premiere on 30 March this year.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 15:59 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 15:59 PM