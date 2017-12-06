Netflix ousts Danny Masterson from The Ranch after rape allegations surface

Actor Danny Masterson has been fired from the show The Ranch in the wake of rape allegations against him.

Streaming giant Netflix, which produces the Ashton Kutcher-starrer show, said Masterson's character has been written off from the show.

"After discussing with the producers, we've decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day of work, and we'll make new episodes in 2018 without him," Netflix said on its official Twitter handle.

However, Masterson will feature in new episodes of the show that will premiere on Netflix on December 15.

Masterson, 41, has been accused of rape by four women, who alleged that the actor sexually assaulted them in the early 2000. He is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Masterson has denied all allegations of rape and claimed that the encounters in question were consensual.

In a statement through his attorney, Masterson expressed disappointment over his firing from the show.

"I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one," Masterson said in a statement.

"In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all," he added.