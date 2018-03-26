Netflix original series Sacred Games — starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte — to premiere on 6 July

Netflix announced that the much-anticipated original series, Sacred Games, will premiere on 6 July this year.

The series, produced by Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films, is based on the critically-acclaimed novel by author Vikram Chandra. It weaves together a story about the lives of the privileged, the famous, the wretched, and the bloodthirsty amid the chaos of modern-day Mumbai.

According to Netflix, the series focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning, a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of G-Company.

The first look of the series was released last month. Saif Ali Khan as a gun-toting police officer with blood splashed over his face, Radhika Apte with a perplexed look and Nawazuddin Siddiqui staring at his reflection in the mirror — it highlighted different facets of the story. With a serious expression as a Sikh police officer, Saif is ready to shoot someone in the image, while Radhika seems to have millions of questions about the person she is looking at in the photograph. In case of Nawazuddin, he is seen looking at himself in the mirror with a sense of pride.

With the first look, the makers have tried to hint at the emotional ride that the viewers will go on with the show.

Sacred Games is co-directed by ace filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane and Kashyap.

Watch the announcement trailer below:

With inputs from IANS

Published Date: Mar 26, 2018 14:10 PM | Updated Date: Mar 26, 2018 14:10 PM