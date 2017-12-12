Netflix mocks viewers who watched its own film A Christmas Prince, gets called out on Twitter

Not every movie on Netflix is great. The primary example of this is A Christmas Prince. With the holiday season around the corner, A Christmas Prince tells the story of an outstandingly bad New York reporter (played by Rose McIver) sent to cover a royal press conference in the fictional European country of Aldovia.

She then goes undercover as a tutor for the disabled sister of a 'playboy prince' (played by Ben Lamb), falls in love with him, and unearths a royal scandal. A Christmas Prince turned out to be a movie that was so bad it was actually good. Many took to Twitter to express how much they hated, as well as enjoyed the movie.

Takeaways from #AChristmasPrince:

- I hated it so much

- I can't wait for the sequel

- You bet your ass I'm watching it again before Christmas — Brendan Leonard (@shutupbrendance) November 30, 2017

Watching the @netflix original, #AChristmasPrince, about an American journalist who goes undercover to get the scoop on a handsome prince. Here are her notes: pic.twitter.com/euGPgCvOd7 — Emily Black Favreau (@ebfavs) November 27, 2017

A Christmas Prince is already my favorite Christmas movie bc they spent 3 mins of NYC establishing shots then cut to the Chicago Tribune building — Cassie Surprise (@chasspod) December 4, 2017

Netflix took notice of the social media take-down of their movie A Christmas Prince and chimed in on the action with this now-viral tweet.

To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

But some weren't happy with what they saw as Netflix making fun of its own viewers response. Netflix traditionally keeps its subscriber data a secret (they recently released a brief report of the highlights of user behaviour for 2017), but revealed it for comedic purposes, and many weren't happy about that. They expressed concern and asked for specifics about how many Netflix employees have access to user data.

I liked this tweet because it's good to be reminded that huge unaccountable companies use our personal data to dunk on us both literally and figuratively. https://t.co/4IXFUuEHsT — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) December 11, 2017

Some questions for reporters to ask Netflix: —How many employees have access to people's viewing habits? —Are there any controls on how they can access this data/what it can be used for? —What's the punishment for creeping on people? —Why are they publicly shaming customers? https://t.co/bnouaaGnZC — Trevor Timm (@trevortimm) December 11, 2017

Big Brother is watching you, and he’s worried about your emotional health TBH. https://t.co/DSBYheFx8F — Trey Graham (@treygraham) December 11, 2017

The surveillance state will be funny https://t.co/cYy42mEZBj — Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) December 11, 2017

Meanwhile, Netflix has defended their tweet, saying it doesn't identify individual users, as per a report by the BBC.