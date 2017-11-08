Netflix announces first comic book with Mark Millar's The Magic Order, a six-issue dark fantasy series

Ever since Netflix acquired the works of comic book wizard Mark Millar, we all presumed that the streaming service was adapting them into new movies and shows.

Well, we were wrong.

Netflix announced on Wednesday their foray into comic book publishing with Millar's The Magic Order. The series will follow five families of magicians who have spent generations protecting our world against otherworldly threats until a new enemy starts picking them off one by one.

The Netflix comic book series teams Millar with artist Olivier Coipel (of Thor, The Avengers and The Amazing Spider-Man fame). “We wanted to make a splash with our first book for Netflix and this is it," said Millar, in a statement released by Netflix. "I love dark fantasy and there’s an enormous gap in the market for something like this. Netflix hiring Olivier has also made me the happiest guy alive. I’ve been after him for almost 10 years so to finally have our names in the same book is an absolute honour.”

The six-issue dark fantasy series is set to premiere next spring. It will be available both in print and digital formats.

Millar masterminded the comic books and story arcs that eventually grew into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His portfolio includes titles like Wanted, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kick-Ass and even Captain America: Civil War, which have all been adapted into highly successful films.

His comic book The Ultimates was named by Time Magazine as Comic Book Of The Decade. He also worked at DC Comics where he developed the best-selling Superman graphic novel of all time — Red Son.

The Scottish comic book writer's company, Millarworld, was acquired by the American streaming giant in August this year.