Netflix announces another Dave Chappelle New Year special titled The Bird Revelation

Netflix just made the best surprise announcement for Dave Chappelle fans. The comic will now have, not one, but two specials releasing on 31 December. Apart from Equanimity, which was originally the only special releasing on New Year's Eve, his fans will also be able to see Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation, which is the surprise special. The shooting for the second special was completed at The Comedy Store in LA, reports Esquire.

The streaming giant made the announcement with a trailer. In the clip, the comedian talks about his experiences growing up black and having white friends. He recounts his first sleepover at a white friend's house and is left amazed at how "poor" he is, and so, he goes back to his house and asks his parents to "step up" their game.

This move makes it pretty evident that Netflix is trying to outdo itself in terms of content creation. According to several reports, Chappelle is being paid a whopping $20 million for each special. The Business Insider states that right now, more than worrying about the money, Netflix is invested in getting more subscribers and with someone like Chappelle on board, both users and the press will be more involved than ever.

Watch the trailer here: