Nene Raju Nene Mantri teaser: Rana Daggubati's look will wipe out thoughts of Bhallaladeva from your mind

While Baahubali 2: The Conclusion continues its record-setting run in theatres worldwide, Rana Daggubati's next project is nearly ready to release.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri sees Daggubati take on a role that's entirely different from his Bhallaladeva avatar.

The teaser for the film has just been released, and we can tell you that It. Looks. Good.

The teaser for Nene Raju Nene Mantri begins with a prisoner — in spotless mundu and shirt, with heavy manacles on his wrists and ankles, and a black hood placed over his face — being led out of a prison cell.

The prisoner is walked to the gallows — and that's when we see Rana, smoking a cigarette, standing defiantly by a swinging noose, and basically issuing a challenge to those who seek to being him down.

Rana's Nene Raju Nene Mantri also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, and Navadeep in lead roles. The film is directed by Teja and produced by Suresh Daggubati, CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy under Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments. Music for the film is composed by Anup Rubens.

Watch the teaser here: