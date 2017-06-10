Nene Raju Nene Mantri: Kajal Aggarwal debuts her look for the Rana Daggubati starrer

The teaser for Rana Daggubati's new film Nene Raju Nene Mantri was released on Tuesday, 6 June 2017, and his look was a complete departure from his Baahubali avatar.

The teaser featured only Daggubati coming out of a prison cell in chains, and then defiantly standing on top of a podium ready to be hanged.

Here's a look at the teaser:

There was no sign of his co-stars Kajal Aggarwal, or Catherine Tresa.

Now, Aggarwal just posted a glimpse of her character who introduces herself as ‘Nene Radha, Nene Bharya’. Which when translated meant that Kajal will be playing an obedient wife who rules over the man, who rules society.

Here's the post:

#Radha #NeneRajuNeneMantri #NRNM youtu.be/ggogD1Pokqc A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

The political thriller directed by Teja, will be produced by Suresh Daggubati, CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri also stars Catherine Tresa who plays a media baron in the film. Catherine said about her role, "She's a powerful woman. I liked the character, its disposition and demeanour."

The director Teja says about the politically charged film, “We are living in a society that has a jaane do attitude. We don’t react to or care about what’s happening around us. Nene Raju Nene Mantri is all about breaking this attitude."

In a Twitter chat session with his fans, Rana Daggubati said the Telegu film was all about, "love, lust and power".

Summing up his character in a few words, he said, “Good turns bad and then very, very bad".