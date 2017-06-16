Neha Kakkar, Mohd Irfan weave magic in reprise versions of 'Kabira', 'Naina' in T-Series Mixtape

T-Series, a leading music and film production company in India, has been at the forefront of the film industry backing some of the biggest film projects every year. Having its roots mainly in music, the company has started a new format of music by the name of T-Series Mixtape that will feature 17 exceptional songs performed by 26 prolific performers including the likes of Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, Neha Kakkar to name a few.

The first episode of the MTV Coke Studio-ish album is out, and it features Neha Kakkar and Mohd Irfan. They perform a mashup of two Bollywood numbers — 'Kabira' from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and 'Naina' from Khoobsurat (2014).

While the former (composed by Pritam) already has two versions - one sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Tochi Raina while the other (Encore) rendered by the voices of Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur; the latter (composed by Amaal Malik) has been sung by Armaan Malik and Sona Mohapatra.

In this Mixtape version, the two singers - Kakkar and Irfan - have been to do justice to the songs. Both the songs have a very new-age-pop-Sufi feel that catches the heart of listeners right from the start till the end; also ensuring a lingering effect.

The very fact that they feature on Mixtape today, is a testimony to the sort-of-perennial effect of these songs.

Just like the film songs, these cover versions also captivate you and makes you want to play it on loop.

Here's the video:

