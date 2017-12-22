Neeta Lulla roped in to dress Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo ahead of their India tour

Mumbai: Designer Neeta Lulla, who earlier dressed US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, Akon, The Chainsmokers and DJ KSHMR in her creations, is now on board to design outfits for rapper Wiz Khalifa and singer Jason Derulo and DJ Martin Garrix for their debut India tour.

Khalifa, Derulo and Garrix will be performing at multi-genre music festival Time Out 72 in Goa from 27-30 December in Vagator.

Khalifa's outfit will have bottle green hues base with digitised Kutchi mirror work butis placed all over the classic asymmetric kurta in silk while Derulo will get an asymmetrical grey kurta in jersey fabric with the 'Rudraveena' print.

Garrix, meanwhile, will get a vibrant bomber jacket with digitised Kutch mirror embroidery and digital geometric patterns with a western silhouette.

"I wanted to give a lot of focus to Indian heritage and craftsmanship. I was inspired by the bold shapes, geometrical motifs and ethnic designs from an era that articulates lineage and have utilised them in the outfits in a more contemporary fashion," Lulla said in a statement.

"For the outfits created for Wiz Khalifa and Martin Garrix, we derived our muse from Rabari women who are an indigenous tribal caste from Gujarat. They diligently do embroidery on textiles as an expression of creativity, aesthetics and identity. For Jason Derulo we have focussed on our Vrindavan Symphony collection which highlights the Radha-Krishna narrative."

"The floral temple motifs inspired from the Vrindavan forests and the musical instruments like tabla, sarangi sitar are the motifs synthesised to create a youthful contemporary outfit," she added.