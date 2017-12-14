You are here:

Neeraj Vora, writer-director famous for Rangeela, Phir Hera Pheri, passes away aged 54

Mumbai: Bollywood's multi-faceted talent Neeraj Vora, known for writing Rangeela and for directing Phir Hera Pheri, died in Mumbai in the early hours of 14 December, months after being comatose, his family member said.

Neeraj's younger brother Uttank Vora told IANS that Neeraj died at 4 am at a Andheri hospital. He was 54.

"He will be taken to Firoz Nadiadwala's house Barkat from where he will be taken to the Santa Cruz Electric Crematorium at 3 pm," Uttank said.

According to reports earlier in 2017, a room in filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's home was converted into a fully functional ICU for Neeraj.

Born in a Gujarati family, Neeraj came to be known in the film industry for the way he tackled humour through his acting, writing and directorial projects.

As a writer, he worked on films like Rangeela, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Josh, Badshah, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Awara Paagal Deewana, Deewane Huye Paagal, Ajnabee and Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri.

His directorial projects include Khiladi 420 and Phir Hera Pheri. He was to direct Hera Pheri III, but uncertainty loomed large over the project after he suffered a stroke in October 2016.