Neeraj Ghaywan responds to Vivek Agnihotri's Dalit tweet; Twitter lines up in support of the Masaan director

Acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan rose to global recognition with his 2015 film Masaan that won numerous prestigious awards nationally as well as globally. His film dealt with two stories, of which one revolved around a young couple belonging to diametrically opposite castes; Ghaywan was credited with beautifully portraying the socio-economic ramification that arises out of inter-caste relationships in India.

The director, on 3 January, took to Twitter and responded to a post by fellow filmmaker Vivek Agnihgotri (Hate Story [2012], Buddha in a Traffic Jam [2016]) who showed concerns with travelling with a Dalit co-passenger in the past on a flight. He rues about how this "lower caste leader" gets to sit on 1A (which is a business class seat).

Ghaywan responded to the status by saying he himself is a Dalit and has made a good life for his own, without playing the so-called "caste" card.

I am a Dalit. I won the Cannes film award for our country. Also the Cannes advertising award. I won the National award & the Filmfare award. All without using my Dalit identity. And yes, I fly business class now and I will offer you my seat next time you’re on the same plane. pic.twitter.com/i2kfuqpwCi — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) January 3, 2018

This argument got even more relevance and attention owing to the inter-caste clashes in various parts of Maharashtra over 2 and 3 January:

Firstpost's contributor and film critic Anna MM Vetticad also tweeted in response:

You are being too kind to a resentful, casteist creep. If you offer him your seat I will sit on dharna outside your house in protest — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) January 3, 2018