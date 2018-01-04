You are here:

Neeraj Ghaywan responds to Vivek Agnihotri's Dalit tweet; Twitter lines up in support of the Masaan director

FP Staff

Jan,04 2018 09:18 22 IST

Acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan rose to global recognition with his 2015 film Masaan that won numerous prestigious awards nationally as well as globally. His film dealt with two stories, of which one revolved around a young couple belonging to diametrically opposite castes; Ghaywan was credited with beautifully portraying the socio-economic ramification that arises out of inter-caste relationships in India.

The director, on 3 January, took to Twitter and responded to a post by fellow filmmaker Vivek Agnihgotri (Hate Story [2012], Buddha in a Traffic Jam [2016]) who showed concerns with travelling with a Dalit co-passenger in the past on a flight. He rues about how this "lower caste leader" gets to sit on 1A (which is a business class seat).

Ghaywan responded to the status by saying he himself is a Dalit and has made a good life for his own, without playing the so-called "caste" card.

This argument got even more relevance and attention owing to the inter-caste clashes in various parts of Maharashtra over 2 and 3 January:

Firstpost's contributor and film critic Anna MM Vetticad also tweeted in response:

