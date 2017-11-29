NBR 2017 awards: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks bag acting honours; The Post wins Best Film

Los Angeles: Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg's The Post has won an award for being the Best Film of the year at the The National Board of Review.

Actors Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, who play the lead characters in the movie, also won Best Actor and Best Actress of the year, read a statement.

The National Board of Review announced their top honorees on 28 November. However, the organisation's gala will be held on 9 January in New York.

Helmed by Spielberg, The Post revolves around the much-controversial Pentagon Papers scandal that jolted the whole administration-press dynamics during the 1970's in the US, after Washington Post published the 47-volume Pentagon Papers, which revealed some of the government's most covert deceptions.

The Post also features Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford and Zach Woods. Presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in India on 12 January, 2018.

Phantom Thread, which is touted to be Daniel Day-Lewis' final acting role, was awarded the Best Original Screenplay prize. It has also been named one of NBR's top films, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Greta Gerwig was awarded the Best Director prize for the acclaimed film Lady Bird which also has been listed among NBR's top 10 films. Laurie Metcalf, from the same film, also won the award for Best Supporting Actress.

Willem Dafoe, who delivered an endearing performance in Sean Baker's The Florida Project, bagged the Best Supporting Actor award, added THR.

(With inputs from IANS)