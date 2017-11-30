You are here:

NBR 2017 Awards: Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins bag Spotlight Award for Wonder Woman

FP Staff

Nov,30 2017 15:55 25 IST

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins have proved to be the hottest pair of the year after their blockbuster Wonder Woman leaving winning marks everywhere. Among a number of smashing hits this year, Wonder Woman has become the most sought-after of superhero flick with Gal Gadot playing the titular role and Patty Jenkins being the first female director of a movie of this genre.

Gal Gadot in a still from Wonder Woman. YouTube

The National Board of Review has recently announced its awards for the year and also declared a special honour to Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins for the amazing job they have done in the film. While Warner Bros had already planned to launch an award campaign for the same, Wonder Woman made a smashing start with the NBR award.

Gal Gadot took to Twitter to announce the win.

Patty too was seen expressing her gratitude on social media.

The Spotlight Award belongs to a special category introduced by NBR other than the usual 14 categories.

(Also read — NBR 2017 Awards: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks bag acting honours; The Post wins best film)

