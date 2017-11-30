NBR 2017 Awards: Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins bag Spotlight Award for Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins have proved to be the hottest pair of the year after their blockbuster Wonder Woman leaving winning marks everywhere. Among a number of smashing hits this year, Wonder Woman has become the most sought-after of superhero flick with Gal Gadot playing the titular role and Patty Jenkins being the first female director of a movie of this genre.

The National Board of Review has recently announced its awards for the year and also declared a special honour to Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins for the amazing job they have done in the film. While Warner Bros had already planned to launch an award campaign for the same, Wonder Woman made a smashing start with the NBR award.

The NBR Spotlight Award goes to Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot (@PattyJenks @GalGadot), in recognition of their creative collaboration on WONDER WOMAN. #WonderWoman #NBRawards — NBR (@NBRfilm) November 28, 2017

Gal Gadot took to Twitter to announce the win.

Wow this is amazing! And I couldn’t ask for anyone else to receive this award with! @PattyJenks thank you #NBRawards 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/AW4MpH5GL3 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) November 28, 2017

Patty too was seen expressing her gratitude on social media.

So honored!! And to share with @GalGadot , even more so. Thank you!! https://t.co/MVwEBGxXwV — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) November 29, 2017

The Spotlight Award belongs to a special category introduced by NBR other than the usual 14 categories.

