Nayanthara-starrer Kolamaavu Kokila's director Nelson clarifies his Tamil film is not inspired by Breaking Bad

Nelson started his career by directing reality shows in Vijay TV. Simbu was one of the judges of the popular dance show Jodi No 1 directed by Nelson who later made a film titled Vettai Mannan with the actor. Unfortunately, the film was put on a cold storage because of various reasons including the financial woes of its producer.

Vettai Mannan was billed as a slick action entertainer with STR playing a hitman and Hansika was roped in as his romantic interest. “When Vettai Mannan was dropped, I felt low for a few days but ensured to not leave the television world. If you see cinema as a passion, such things would not break you but if you see it as your life, things would be extremely difficult," says Nelson.

After several years, Nelson is back to cinema with Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila. On pitching the script to Nayanthara, the director says, “I conceived the story as a female-centric film. The character demanded a star heroine like Nayanthara who can also perform. When I narrated the script, she immediately gave her nod and (she) doesn’t interfere much. Of course, she discussed her characterization and look before the shoot”.

Reports say that Kolamaavu Kokila is inspired by American TV series Breaking Bad. “Those who really watched Breaking Bad, would know that Kolamaavu Kokila is a different film. You can’t make Breaking Bad here in Tamil cinema, it had a dark theme and the mood itself will not suit the taste of our people. On the other hand, Kolmaavu Kokila is a mainstream film mixed with a lot of emotions including comedy, sentiment and humanity. My film is a 150-minute entertainer whereas you know the duration of Breaking Bad and the number of episodes," explains the director who assures that audiences will not even find traces of Breaking Bad in Kolamaavu Kokila.

“Those who have seen the film told me that the content is refreshing but at the end of the day, audiences should say”, says Nelson. The first look poster of the film was recently unveiled on the internet. Nayanthara was seen wearing normal costumes hinting that she plays a middle-class girl innocent in the film.

Nelson was also in full praise for his production house, Lyca Productions, which is also bankrolling Rajinikanth’s magnum opus 2.0. “ Lyca always exceed my expectations, they provided abundant resources and offered complete cooperation," says the director.

After the first look poster, team Kolamaavu Kokila also launched a single ‘Edhuvariyo’ composed by Anirudh Ravichander and it was a runaway hit by garnering more than 500,000 views on YouTube. Once Tamil Film Producers Council’s strike against Digital Service Providers gets over, the team is planning to release the teaser.

Published Date: Mar 17, 2018 13:03 PM | Updated Date: Mar 17, 2018 13:03 PM