Nayanthara agreed to do Aramm five minutes into narration, says director Gopi Nainar

After proving her mettle by going solo in films such as Maya and Dora with unique content at the box-office, Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of her new Tamil film Aramm, in which she plays a collector of a district in Tamil Nadu, and it is slated to hit the screens on Friday. The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Nainar and the writer-turned-filmmaker owes everything to Nayanthara.

In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, he said that he struggled to get the film made. “I had knocked the doors of many producers with this script but most of them felt this subject was best suited to be a documentary and would eventually turn it down. And those who liked the subject would ask me to touch base after a week but they’d never honour their word and avoid my calls.”

When he had almost given up on the project, an accidental meeting with Nayanthara changed the fate of the project. “It was through a close friend I met my producer Kotapadi J Rajesh and got the opportunity to narrate my script. Two minutes into the narration, he stopped me and asked me to wait for another person to join. I thought someone else was going to listen to the story with him but least did I expect it to be Nayanthara. Fifth minute into the narration, Nayanthara madam told me that she was going to do this film. I met her around 12 pm and by 3 pm, I was already paid the advance and was assured that the film will be made at all cost.”

Even after Nayanthara came on board, some vested interests tried to stop the film from taking off. “I don’t want to discuss why some people didn’t want this film to happen. Nayanthara madam was well aware of what was happening and she stood by me and ensured that the film got made. Honestly, I never expected her to act in my film. When I met her that day for narration, I thought my producer just wanted to hear her opinion on the subject. To get an opportunity to work with her in my first film meant a lot and I’ll forever be indebted to her,” Gopi said, adding he never felt like working with a star.

“I never felt nervous around her because she doesn’t make people around her feel like she’s a star. Even on the sets, once she was out of the caravan for a shot, she worked liked an assistant director and made sure that everything went smoothly," he said.

The industry grapevine is that Nayanthara was more invested in Aramm, even from the production point of view, because she is said to have funded the project and that is why even came forward to promote when she usually believes a film should run on its own merit. “Though she has done many commercial films, she was keen to do this film because it was socially relevant and has a very strong message. Her intention to promote the film was perhaps to take the message to a wider audience,” he said, brushing aside rumours about Nayanthara being a co-producer of the film.

Nayanthara will be seen in a very realistic role in Aramm, which follows a strong-willed government official’s quest to help a water-scarce village in Tamil Nadu. “When I pitched the story, she visualized her character and even finalised her look. Quite contrary to her usual glamorous avatar, she will be seen in a very realistic role that will leave an impact on the audience. Visually too, we have treated this film very realistically. We shot mostly in a barren land during peak summers because the story is set in such a milieu.”

Although billed as a socio-political thriller, Gopi does not want to categorize his film into any particular genre. “When you slot a film in a particular genre, you tend to see it in a certain way and have a set of expectations. The film addresses a very important social issue and when you treat such a subject, it’s important that audiences understand its seriousness and it’s only possible when they experience the film on the whole and not walk in expecting a particular kind of film,” he explained.

The film’s trailer was released last week and some of its powerful dialogues really caught the attention of everybody. Asked if such lines won’t pave way for any controversy given the current state since the release of Mersal, he said, “I don’t think so. The film has been certified U and I’m confident that it will create a huge impact."

