Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly roped in to play Bal Thackeray in biopic on Shiv Sena founder

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has so far, essayed an array of roles in his acting career, mostly acing all of them. The actor is now reportedly going to take up another challenging role. A DNA reports states that Siddiqui has been roped in to play Bal Thackeray in a biopic about the Shiv Sena founder.

Siddiqui, who was last seen in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, has already started working on his character. The report suggests that the first look of the film will be revealed on 21 December at a high-profile event in Mumbai. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will reportedly be present at the do too. How convincing Siddiqui will be as the controversial politician remains a matter of speculation for now.

There is no official confirmation about the project but the story has been written by Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who refused to divulge any details about the film to the press. He has been working on the project for over four years now and was inspired by films such as Gandhi and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. He wants the film to be a mainstream but relevant outing as there "is so much in his (Thackeray's) life that lends itself to the big screen".