Nawazuddin Siddiqui, not Rajkummar Rao, to play CM Chandrasekhar Rao in upcoming biopic?

Rajkummar Rao was reportedly roped in to star in the biopic of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. However, it is now being reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui may be the one to take on the lead role in the biopic instead.

Movie maker Madhura Sreeghar Reddy officially announced the KCR movie sometime last year, and rumours were rife that Rajkummar would be the one who would be approached for the role but recent developments claim otherwise.

“The makers are considering three actors at this point and Nawazuddin tops their list because of his uncanny facial resemblance to KCR and acting prowess, of course. They want to be fully prepared with the script and other modalities before they formally approach him. However, Nawaz is already aware of the makers' interest in casting him and he has started watching KCR's videos to pick up his mannerisms,” an unverified source was quoted as saying, according to a Times Of India report.

When Siddiqui was asked about his interest in the project, the actor said he is keen to dive into the realm of the Telugu film industry. "As of now, I have no information regarding it. Great films are made in the South, and if I am offered a good script, I will definitely lap it up," said Siddiqui according to a Pinkvilla report.

In line with the conjecture, Siddiqui was recently in Hyderabad to promote his upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and the actor reportedly visited the cheif minister's camp office while he was there.

The biopic will allegedly show a different side to the life of the Telangana chief minister. The script has reportedly been completed and the shooting is expected to start as soon as the cast is finalised.

Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is all set to hit the screens on 25 August.