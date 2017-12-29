Nawabzaade: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor team up for Remo D'Souza film; see pictures

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza has announced his next project with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles. The ABCD 2 team is teaming up to deliver yet another entertainer titled Nawabzaade. The team took to Twitter to share a few snapshots from the sets of the film, while the lead pair shoots for a Guru Randhawa song called 'High Rated Gabru'. The song is choreographed by D'Souza himself.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the #ABCD2 pair, team up once again... This time for a song [#HighRatedGabru, sung by Guru Randhawa] in #Nawabzaade, directed by Jayesh Pradhan and presented by Bhushan Kumar and Remo D’souza... Check out pics of Varun and Shraddha from the song: pic.twitter.com/06IG0sXhrB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2017

The project is being directed by Jayesh Pradhan and bankrolled by D'Souza along with Bhushan Kumar. Although details about the rest of the cast have not been revealed yet, Dhawan's tweet hints at a 2018 release. It will be the pair's second film together, after D'Souza's 2015 3-D dance drama. The stills from 'High Rated Gabru' make it seem like a stylised, dance number, which will revive memories of their previous film, which did well at the box office.