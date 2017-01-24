Nariyal Paani: A look at the best bands from Alibaug's sun, sea and sand music festival

Into its third year, Nariyal Paani — the festival by the sea — has come into its own. Tucked away in Morpada, the unsullied part of Mumbai city's favourite weekend getaway, Alibaug, the Nariyal Paani festival venue and campsite was a treat for all five senses. The sun shone brightly, the waves crashed gently and a sense of calm prevailed, ushering in a deliberate purposelessness for the tired city-souls.

Everyone hopped aboard the two-day festival that promised an eclectic mix of independent artistes and ensembles and nobody left disappointed.

Curated by Emmanuelle de Decker of Gategrash, a Mumbai-based music management company, the 2017 edition of Nariyal Paani had an exciting line-up with artists like Kimochi Youkai, Fiddler's Green, Run Pussy Run, Parekh and Singh, Karim's Latin and Groove Big Band, Suman Sridhar and The Black Mamba, Goa Reggae Sun Splash All Stars, The Fanculos, Jordan Johnson, Mabassa, Bellatrix, Ti Rat and Rouge Reggae and Don Bhat + Passenger Revelator.

To give you a taste of the the festival, here are our top picks from the weekend:

Fiddler's Green

An acoustic world folk jam band from Kolkata, Fiddler's Green was everything we hoped it would be — a sonic trip to the corners of the world, discovering rare music and folklore. At the helm is Arko Mukherjee with a high tenor and natural husk. The band moves seamlessly — in fact elegantly moves through genres — Jewish folk, afro-cuban guaguancos and rumbas or manuche melodies from France.

Parekh and Singh

Pop duo from Kolkata, Nischay Parekh and Jivraj Singh are the next big thing on the internet, armed with an aesthetic similar to Oh Wonder, the duo bring the whimsy to music. Their music is honest, simple and unassuming — songs about love, being in love sung in melodies that are hard to forget. The duo's music is very urban and comes across as something written for a city-dweller yearning for depth and simplicity in the same vein — unattainable? Perhaps.

Jordan Johnson Trio

Jordan Johnson trio, perhaps was the surprise act of the festival — remniscient of Bon Iver and Damien Rice — the music was moving. 21-year-old Johnson calls New Delhi is home but hails from New Zealand and South Africa. Singer/songwriter, Johnson has a great repertoire of original music, but his cover of Rihanna's 'Work' was an unlikely yet fantastic rendition.

Mabassa

Hands down, one of the best bands at the 2017 edition of Nariyal Paani — Mabassa, means 'the one who comes as two' — is a marriage of music from different continents. It was music that truly made everyone get up and shake their buttocks and legs and a whole lot more.