Nargis Fakhri chills with Gary Mehigan, Sagarika-Zaheer on Harper's Bazaar: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Nargis Fakhri hangs out with Gary Mehigan

A little fun in the kitchen! I love cooking. I’m not the best at it but i try. Shared some funny stories with @garymehigan - so make sure to watch #MasterClass . #uglydumplings A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:49am PST

Nargis Fakhri hung out with acclaimed Australian Masterchef Gary Mehigan while he was in India. The two seem to be bonding well. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan on Harper's Bazaar

Newlyweds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan posed for the cover of Harper's Bazaar to mark their union. Could this photo be any less dreamy?

Disha Patani debuts new look



styled @aasthasharma makeup @flaviagiumua hair @marcepedrozo ❤️❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:07am PST

Disha Patani, who is known to be experimental with her style, tried a different hairstyle and pulled it off. Priyanka Chopra's A Kid Like Jake goes to Sundance Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra-starrer A Kid Like Jake has been selected for the prestigious Sundance Film Festival and actress took to Instagram to express her happiness.