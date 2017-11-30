Nargis Fakhri chills with Gary Mehigan, Sagarika-Zaheer on Harper's Bazaar: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Nargis Fakhri hangs out with Gary Mehigan
Nargis Fakhri hung out with acclaimed Australian Masterchef Gary Mehigan while he was in India. The two seem to be bonding well. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan on Harper's Bazaar
❤️#Repost @bazaarbridein (@get_repost) ・・・ Newly weds @zaheer_khan34 & @sagarikaghatge grace our just married special issue for Dec-Jan’17 Sagarika wears a dress by @shantanunikhil. Necklace and ring: @officialfaberge. Zaheer wears all clothing : @shantanunikhil. Shoes: @louboutinworld. . For #BazaarBrideIn Editor @nupurmehta18 Fashion Editor @ayeshaaminnigam Fashion Assistant @journeyofadreamcatcher Photographer: @claireharrisonphotos Hair: @kieronlavine Makeup: @laurenalicemua at @mandy_coakley_represents Location Courtesy: @corinthialondon Airline partner : @etihadairways A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on
Newlyweds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan posed for the cover of Harper's Bazaar to mark their union. Could this photo be any less dreamy?
Disha Patani debuts new look
Disha Patani, who is known to be experimental with her style, tried a different hairstyle and pulled it off. Priyanka Chopra's A Kid Like Jake goes to Sundance Film Festival
When I read the script of #AKidLikeJake, I knew immediately that this was a story I had to be a part of.. A story that needed to be told and seen..And now it’s been selected for @sundanceorg !!! I can’t wait for you all to see this amazing lil film we’ve made. @therealjimparsons @clairedanes @therealoctaviaspencer @amylandecker #AnnDowd @silash @danielpearle #ToddSpiewak #EricNorsoph #PaulBernon #RachelSong thank you for being such an incredible team to work with. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on
Priyanka Chopra-starrer A Kid Like Jake has been selected for the prestigious Sundance Film Festival and actress took to Instagram to express her happiness.