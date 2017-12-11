Nargis Fakhri cast opposite Sanjay Dutt in upcoming action thriller titled Torbaaz

Nargis Fakhri, whose last film was Banjo with Riteish Deshmukh in 2016, has another exciting project in her hands. Mumbai Mirror reports that the actress has grabbed a film opposite none other than Sanjay Dutt.

Fakhri will share the screen with Sanjay Dutt in an upcoming action thriller titled Torbaaz. The story revolves around child bombers in Afghanistan and is expected to be made on a lavish scale.

Sanjay Dutt will play a retired Army office in the movie, while Nargis has been signed to portray the character of his friend’s wife, who assists him on a secret mission.

“Nargis is playing the parallel lead and has already begun taking language classes in LA for Pushto and Dari, both of which she will be using extensively,” reveals Rahul Mittra, who is the co-producer of Torbaaz with Wave Cinemas’ Raju Chadha.

The same report from Mumbai Mirror claims that the first shoot schedule in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyztan. To be directed by Girish Malik, Torbaaz might hit the theatres in the second half of 2018.

Meanwhile, many reports suggest that Sanjay Dutt has been signed for Ashutosh Gowariker’s next periodical drama alongside Arjun Kapoor. Sanjay Dutt's last film (touted to be his comeback after being released from Yerwada Jail) Bhoomi, opposite Aditi Rao Hydari and directed by Omung Kumar, didn't perform well at the box office.