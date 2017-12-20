Narcos teaser: Diego Luna, Michael Pena star in Season 4's chronicle of Guadalajara cartel

The popular crime drama Narcos will return for a fourth season next year as Netflix released a 40-second teaser of the hit show.

The teaser features a mariachi band, a shower of powder and the easily recognisable theme song, “Tuyo,” by Rodrigo Amarante.

It also made some interesting revelations about the cast shake-up as Diego Luna and Michael Pena take over from Pedro Pascal, who played DEA agent Javier Pena in the first three seasons.

Showrunner Eric Newman told The Hollywood Reporter: “The continuing character on the show was always intended to be cocaine and the futile war against it. Our characters are important, and there are a lot of similarities where, as we like to say, there are bad guys and very bad guys, but they are secondary to the cocaine. It’s about the ongoing war against drugs and against cocaine and the inherent, unwinnable nature of that conflict.”

While the first two seasons chronicled the notorious Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar and Season 3 focused on the Cali Cartel, the upcoming season will explore another Colombian drug empire — the Guadalajara cartel.

The dark crime show, which first aired in 2015, follows the cartels' cocaine smuggling to the United States.

Production for the fourth season is currently in progress and it is set to premiere sometime next year.

Watch the teaser below: