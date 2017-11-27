Naragasooran teaser: Arvind Sami, Shriya Saran-starrer is well-shot mystery thriller with intense characters

The teaser of Naragasooran, starring Arvind Sami, Shriya Saran and Sundeep Kishan is intriguing and it looks like the film has grabbed eye balls for all the right reasons.

After Dhuruvangal 16, Karthick Naren has, for the second time, created a film which is more than what meets the eye.

The first glimpse, which also features Indrajith Sukumaran and Aathmika, presents to us a a well-shot mystery thriller set against the backdrop of hills. In the next minute we witness a series of events and a constant search for the missing cause of all events. Most of the leads, especially Arvind Sami, Shriya and Sundeep maintain a certain amount of intensity in terms of their characters, which only increases our curiosity in the film's gripping plot.

Indrajith Sukumaran is seen leading the mission to solve the puzzle revolving around the lead characters in this film. Apart from a small glimpse of chemistry between Arvind Sami and Shriya, there also seems to be an element from the past affecting Arvind Sami and co in the present. And Ron Ethan Yohann's music adds the right feel to Naragasooran.

Very little of this plot is revealed in the teaser, and we are definitely eager to find out how this drama thriller will play out, and who the Naragasooran actually is.

Presented by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Badri Kasturi, the Tamil flick is due for release in early 2018.