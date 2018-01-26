Naomi Campbell slams designer Ulyana Sergeenko for using racial slur in note to blogger friend

Paris: Supermodel Naomi Campbell has led the criticism of fashion designer Ulyana Sergeenko's use of the N-word in a note to blogger and friend Miroslava Duma.

The supermodel has condemned the handwritten message sent to Miroslava Duma by Paris-based designer Ulyana Sergeenko, which contained the phrase "To my n****s in Paris" on a card, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

After the note was shared on Instagram, a number of stars of the fashion industry have spoken out against it, including Campbell who wrote: "This better not be real!"

Sergeenko later apologized for the racial slur, insisting that it was a reference to a Kanye West track and that her friends use the N-word amongst themselves to be "as cool as these guys" who use it in their music.

Adding that she was "grateful" to have learned her lesson over the criticism, she said: "Kanye West is one of my favourite musicians, and NP is one of my favourite songs... And yes, we call each other the N-word sometimes when we want to believe that we are just as cool as these guys who sing it."

The designer said: "The phrase referenced is from a Kanye West and Jay-Z song by the same title. The word is utterly offensive, and I regret promoting it and am very sorry,"

Not everyone was willing to accept the apology, with fashion photographer Ed Kavishe hitting out in a strongly-worded response.

He wrote: "What planet would you think was acceptable language and behaviour? You don't get to use these words ever."

