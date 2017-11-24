Namitha weds Veerandra Chowdhary in Tirupati; R Sarathkumar, Bigg Boss Tamil contestants attend

Celebrity couple Namitha and Veerandra Chowdhary are finally hitched. In a private wedding ceremony, the actors got married early morning on Friday at the Tirupati ISKON temple, reports International Business Times.

As Namitha's love affair with long time boyfriend Veerandra has been in the news for quite a time, the news of marriage was not a shocker. Both the celebrities' fans started sharing congratulatory wishes, and pictures as soon as they hit social media. The pictures of Namitha's mehendi, sangeet and other pre-wedding rituals went viral.

In the mehendi and sangeet pictures, Namitha is seen wearing jewellery made of flowers and a baby pink silk suit that add to her wedding glow. The couple clicked lovey-dovey selfies together that have taken the internet by storm. Veerandra looked uber happy in all the pictures donning a groom to be look in a blue kurta.

As per the same report, they tied the knot by following all the Hindu marriage rituals. There were priests present at the temple who chanted the Vedic mantras. The wedding was completed around 5.30 am after Veerandra and Namitha exchanged the final vows.

For the D day, initially, Namitha was seen in an electric blue sari coupled with gold jewellery. She looked absolutely flawless. Veerandra wore a sherwani with a contrast of blue and brown.

Finally, the couple stole the show in their wedding avatars as they entered the temple for the final rituals. Namitha, in a peach sari, and Veerandra, in a gorgeous sherwani, looked like the most sought after couple of this wedding season.

The wedding was attended by both the bride and groom's friends, colleagues and relatives. R Sarathkumar, with wife Radhika, Harathi Ganesh and Shakthi were the mains among the invitees. Bigg Boss Tamil contestants also showed up for the special occasion. The couple will also host their colleagues from Kollywood at a reception party in Chennai soon.

