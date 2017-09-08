Namastey Canada: Vipul Shah's film, starring Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, to release on 7 December this year

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor-starrer Namastey Canada will release on 7 December 2018.

Filmmaker Vipul Shah is taking ahead his 2007 hit film Namastey London with Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

The film will be directed by Shah and it will go on the floors early next year. Namastey Canada will be shot in Punjab and Canada.

Shah will be returning to the director's seat after a gap of seven years. His last directorial venture was Akshay Kumar-Aishwarya Rai-starrer Action Replay in 2010.

It was earlier reported that Shah has clarified that is not the sequel to Namastey London as it is an altogether fresh story. He also thanked Akshay Kumar for giving him the rights for the reboot version.

Bollywood Hungama, in one of its earlier reports stated that Parineeti loved the script and termed it as "a desi story with a videshi heart" (an Indian story with a Western heart). Arjun Kapoor also was excited to get an opportunity to work with Shah who has earlier worked with industry mammoths like Akshay and Amitabh Bachchan.

Namastey Canada will be the third collaborative venture of Kapoor and Chopra. They were first seen together in Habib Faisal's 2012 film Ishaqzaade. They are also reported to be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

