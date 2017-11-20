Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ram Gopal Varma to collaborate again for upcoming film; see first look

In news that seems to have set the internet on fire, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ram Gopal Varma are set to collaborate again 28 years after the release of Shiva for a yet-untitled film based on a cop. The production of the film commenced on 20 November at the Anapurna Studios and the news of it broke after Akkineni took to his Twitter profile to share stills from the upcoming project.

The images look as intense, chilling and dark as one would expect from a crime-thriller. Guns, money and chains make an appearance too, as fans everywhere seem to have gone into a tizzy.

28 years ago a film called shiva changed my life and now again another film/what I’m feeling now is something I cannot describe! I only wish that life was so exciting every day👍 #NagRGV4 pic.twitter.com/LxRnQuO0Hv — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 20, 2017

The movie will be produced by Ram Gopal Varma and Sudheer Chandra under the R-Company banner. Akkineni went on to recall that when he had signed on the dotted line for Shiva 28 years ago, several people had doubted him and it sent shockwaves throughout the industry, however he had proven them wrong as Shiva went on to be a smash hit that was highly lauded by critics and audiences alike.

In response to this statement, Varma responded saying that he usually tends to "over promise and under deliver", so this once he will "shut up and let the film speak for itself", according to an Indian Express report.

Varma's last directorial venture was Sarkar 3 which saw Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles, however the film tanked at the box-office and failed to leave a mark.