Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu engaged in fairytale ceremony: See all the pics

Their romance has long been the stuff of every Telugu cinema fan's dreams, and now actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have made it official.

Chaitanya and Samantha — whose fans popularly refer to them by the diminutive 'ChaiSam' — were engaged in a small, private ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The engagement was only attended by a few family members and very close friends of the couple.

Confirming the news, Chaitanya's father — the star Akkineni Nagarjuna — took to Twitter to announce the news.

"Can't express my happiness in words. It's official now," Nagarjuna tweeted.

Nagarjuna also shared a family picture featuring the entire Akkineni clan, including his other soon-to-be daughter-in-law Shriya Bhupal, who will marry his younger son Akhil.

Akhil Akkineni also tweeted out his wishes for his brother and his finacee:

My brother and my new sister ! I'm the happiest thammudu in the world. Love you guys ! 😘😘😘 https://t.co/ONfOMLOseG… https://t.co/UHRNsv9wSf — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) January 29, 2017

For the engagement ceremony, Samantha wore a specially designed sari by Kresha Bajaj, while Chaitanya opted for a natty suit.

While the couple hasn't announced a wedding date yet, sources close to their families said they were looking to tie the knot in 2018. Chaitanya had previously been quoted as saying: “The marriage may happen in the latter part of 2017. We haven’t fixed a wedding date. My younger brother Akhil is getting married first.”

That about dashes fans' hopes for a joint wedding celebration for both the Akkineni brothers.

Here are photos from the engagement ceremony:

Chaitanya and Samantha first met on the sets of Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu romantic-drama Ye Maaya Chesave, and went on to work together in films such as Autonagar Surya and Manam.

They're pegged to play the leads in an upcoming Telugu adaptation of 2 States.

— With IANS inputs