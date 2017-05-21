Nach Baliye 8: Shoaib-Dipika, Divyanka-Vivek earn perfect scores; Bharti-Harsh eliminated

Love was the mood of the latest episode of Nach Baliye 8, and the celebrity couples enacted their own love stories in their performances.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya enthralled both the audience and judges with their performance, which was about the role that fans played as matchmakers, and scored a perfect 30. They danced to 'Aas Paas Khuda'. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's routine was about the subject of divorce and how it is looked down upon by the society. Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande's performance was about live-in relationships. These two couples were also given perfect scores by the judges.

One of the most memorable moments from the show was when Ibrahim proposed to Kakar right after their performance. Kakar got emotional when Ibrahim went down on his knees and asked her to marry him. They danced to 'Ae Mere Humsafar' in this episode.

Comedian Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, who danced to 'Pretty Woman' were eliminated from Nach Baliye 8 in this episode; the couple was in the danger zone and has been asked by the judges to return in the wild card entry episode. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal were praised for improving and were given a score of 24 by the judges for their 'Aye Udi Udi' performance.

In the wild card entry episode, Utkarsha Naik-Manoj Verma, Pritam Singh-Amanjot, Mona Lisa-Vikrant, Siddharth Jadhav-Trupti, Aashka Goradia-Brent and Bharti-Harsh are set to compete to make a comeback to the show.

Nach Baliye 8 began airing in April and is judged by Terence Lewis, Sonakshi Sinha and Mohit Suri.