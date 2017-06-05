Nach Baliye 8, Episode 17: Perfect score fails to save Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble from elimination

On episode 17 of Nach Baliye's season eight, the 'Remo-wala dance' continued over Sunday as the special guest this week — Remo D’Souza — made a powerful entry with a jaw-dropping performance to the song 'Hukum ka ikka boss', along with all the challengers like Wild Ripperz, Banjara Girls, I’m Hip Hop crew and the 13.13 dance troupe.

The first couple to come on stage was Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble, who has been in lot of pain due to an ankle injury. Yet, he decided to continue with the same choreography while competing with the challengers, I’m Hip Hop crew, and performed to the foot-tapping number, 'Char baj gaye lekin party abhi baaki hai'. Remo felt that their performance was amazing, and his feedback to Aashka and Brent was: “You guys nailed it.” Terence Lewis gave a standing ovation to them and said, “When you start enjoying dance and treat it like play, then you are called the true artists. This is your best performance till date.” “With every step I could see your pain,” said Mohit, while Sonakshi added, “Thank the challengers as they brought out the best in you.”

And for the first time ever, one reality show contestant managed to win the trophy for another show! The couple got a standing ovation, their first perfect score of 40 as well, and the cherry on top was that guest judge Remo decided that the winners of his Dance Plus trophy would also be Aashka and Brent.

Moving on, Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani performed with the Banjara Girls to the song 'Chhooke bole na choona mujhe' from Aśoka, which was visually stunning. Sonakshi gave them a standing ovation. Mohit tried to hold his own in the all-female performance by attempting a solo. “Lot of effort was put in by both the teams but that one outstanding piece that the Banjara Girls always do, was missing. Hence, I will give a 9,” said Remo.

This act was followed by an interesting game with Remo and Terence, whose bromance is quite the talking point. In the first round, Terence had to guess Remo’s favourite song which he had himself choreographed. Terence thought it was 'Bezuban' from ABCD, but Remo corrected that it was actually 'Mastani' from Bajirao Mastani. As a ‘punishment’, Terence had to do the hook step of 'Mastani' and he was extremely graceful. Then, since Remo wasn't able to remember Terence's birthday, he had to dance to 'Choli ke peeche'. However, Terence could correctly guess Remo’s favourite Bollywood dancer (Prabhu Deva).

Finally, Abigail and Sanam took to the stage with the 13.13 dance troupe and performed to a variety of numbers like 'Mere saamnewali khidki', 'Chura liya hai' and 'Yeh vaada raha', and managed to impress Remo, who pointed out that Sanam had started off as a contestant but has now turned into a celebrity. “I know Abigail and Sanam’s dancing skills and it is most difficult to match steps with 13.13 but you guys were outstanding. It was a killer performance,” said Remo. “The troupe specialises in urban, new school hip-hop. Sanam was great but Abigail wasn’t as good.” Added Sonakshi, who didn’t seem too pleased with their performance, “It was nice, but we expect great things from you.”

However, Remo maintained that their act was good: “We have got used to watching acrobatic stuff and we tend to forget that dance is most important. What Abigail and Sanam did (was) pure dance.”

Aashka and Brent had won the Dance Plus trophy and a perfect score. However, the couple — who was in the bottom two — were eliminated from the competition while Siddharth and Trupti were saved by a whisker.

Here's a compilation of Aashka and Brent's best performances on Nach Baliye 8: