Nach Baliye 8 Episode 13: Sanaya-Mohit impress with spooky-horror act; Aashka-Brent bid adieu

The ‘Film Wala Love’ theme continues for the second day in Nach Baliye, and Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal kick started the episode with an impeccable performance that had everyone hooked.

The act had horror and spooky elements in it and everybody watched the performance with rapt attention. Not just the concept but the act was brilliant even from technical point of view, it was undoubtedly one of the best acts of the season. Mohit and Sanaya, who have proved their merit time and again, got a standing ovation from judges and fellow contestants.

“Talking about choreography, this is one of the best acts I have seen on television,” said Terence Lewis, further adding, “Mohit used to be a terrible dancer but now he has achieved a lot, and Sanaya, you always take the responsibility for every act you and Mohit do. Your chemistry, equation, comfort level with each other was superb.”

Mohit complimented the cameraman and the technical team, saying, “Technically, the act was nothing short of a filmmaking process.” Further, Sanaya and Mohit did a walk through to show the judges how they managed to do the difficult act. Said Sonakshi Sinha, “Horror is not my favourite genre and this is my favourite act; it was an off-beat performance.” The couple then won 30 points for their performance.

Up next were Divyanka and Vivek and they performed on the evergreen hit classic duet, O haseena zulfon wali, from musical thriller Teesri Manzil. Both tried their best to recreate the Shammi Kapoor-Helen magic but unfortunately, Divyanka missed few steps and as a result Vivek had to skip the lifts. Divyanka got disheartened by this, broke down and apologised to everybody, including her choreographer, but Terence brought a smile on her face when he told them to show those lifts which they had missed. Further, they call Ruhanika Dhawan (Pihu) from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to cheer Divyanka up.

Aashka and Brent were the next contestants, and they pulled off a Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan number with some really cool dance moves. They danced on iconic numbers from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Brent did a commendable job at imitating SRK and his style, while Aashka made some graceful moves in a sari, but unfortunately they had to bid adieu to the show as they had the lowest scores.

Sonakshi told Brent that he could capture SRK’s expressions successfully and points out to Aashka that it wasn’t easy to dance in a sari but she'd done it. Says Terence, “Aashka invests in a performance however simple it is, but Brent needs to improve.” Brent took the criticism in good spirit and has other reasons to feel happy as he had a message from his parents who live in the United States.

It was Dipika-Shoaib and Aashka-Brent who were in the bottom two, and the latter were eliminated, leaving behind five jodis on the dance reality show.