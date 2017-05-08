Nach Baliye 8, Episode 11: Mona Lisa aka Antara Biswas and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot eliminated

Even before episode 11 of Nach Baliye's season 8 kicked off, stress levels were really high among all the contestants as they were worried due to the impending scores. Some were seen analyzing their performances while others were heard saying that they were getting greedy and hoping to get a full 30 points. But soon everybody was back in action with Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim opening the show with an energetic performance to Prabhu Deva and Sonakshi Sinha’s foot-tapping number, 'Go go go Govinda' from the movie, OMG: Oh My God!

The judges enjoyed the performance thoroughly with Sonakshi saying, “You guys kept up the energy. It was entertaining and it also refreshed my memory.” Added Parineeti Chopra, who, along with her Meri Pyaari Bindu costar, Ayushmann Khurrana, was the special guest on the show, “You had to match the high standards set by Prabhu and Sona — which you managed to do.” And the couple was delighted when Terence Lewis told them that they were the only ones on the show to put up consistent performances so far. Shoaib and Dipika were safe this week after taking into account the audiences’ vote and judges’ score. Soon after, Sonakshi went on stage for an encore, and the actress showed them the moves she had originally done for the film.

Up next to perform was Bharti Singh and her partner, Haarsh. Through her dance to the soulful Sonu Nigam song from Agneepath, 'Abhi mujh mein kahin', Bharti tells the tragic story about the loss of her father when she was just two. She gives an emotional and heart-rending performance that makes everybody teary-eyed. Bharti breaks down towards the end, and both, Sonakshi and Parineeti go up to her and console her.

It’s Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar’s turn next and the couple give a knockout performance to Meri Pyaari Bindu’s catchy number, 'Yeh jawaani teri', where they depict the life of couples with infants and how they try to steal few moments for some fun and enjoyment while the baby is asleep. Undoubtedly, this was the best and the most entertaining performance of the night. “I am really impressed, you guys killed it,” said Terence. Mohit added, “Romance, chemistry and dance, everything was great in your performance." In fact, Parineeti tells them that they performed even better than her and Ayushmann.

Mona Lisa and Vikrant Singh Rajput, who were already among the bottom two (along with Aashka Goradia and her partner Brent Goble), further slid down the rankings with their poor performance. Choosing the popular Yeh Dillagi song, 'Hoton pe bas tera naam hai', the couple scored high on chemistry but low on the actual dancing and ended up with just 21 points. The judges expressed disappointment that their latest act seemed quite poor when compared to their previous level. Said Sonakshi, “It was a good act, the visuals were great and it was quite filmi, but there was very little dance. We expect more from you.” Terence once again reminded them: “The honeymoon period is over, the competition is getting tough and we expect you guys to be well prepared when you step on to the stage. The grips weren’t comfortable, the body roll was not up to the mark, and as a result the performance wasn't smooth enough."

Unsurprisingly, Mona and Vikrant were eliminated after scoring the lowest points and lack of adequate share of audience votes.