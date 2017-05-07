Nach Baliye 8, Episode 10: Divyanka and Vivek have a bad week; Sonakshi Sinha returns

Sonakshi Sinha, who has returned to Nach Baliye after skipping it last weekend, got a tumultuous welcome, and Nach Baliye 8 began with the performance of Aashka Goradia with her beau Brent Goble.

While the theme was romance-wala dance, one didn't find any romance in their 'Genie and the Nerd' act, as they grooved on the song from Airlift — Dil cheez tujhe de di. However, Brent, as a scientist/nerd, looked quite endearing, while Aashka played the genie. Terence found the act comical with effortless execution.

“This should be the level of Nach Baliye,” he said. Sonakshi said that the story was told in a novel way while Mohit Suri felt that their chemistry was cute. "Chemistry need not always be sensuous," said Mohit. They scored high points, but however, the couple isn’t safe. But so far, Aashka and Brent's journey in Nach Baliye has been consistent with good scores.

After that, Meri Pyaari Bindu actors, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra make a grand entry and both perform live on the song, Maana ke hum yaar nahin. Show host, Karan Tacker introduced Ayushmann as the most versatile actor of the film industry, whereas Parineeti was introduced merely as “very very pyaari”. Wonder if that’s all Tacker could think of describing the actress?

Next up was the most popular couple of tele world, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka was dressed as the timeless diva Madhuri Dixit, popular for her dancing skills, while Vivek was pretending to be King of Pop Michael Jackson. They did a jugalbandi on popular numbers of Madhuri like Ek do teen, Choli ke Peeche and Ghaghra, but sadly, both couldn’t do justice to either Jackson or Madhuri even as the concept was interesting.

Terence was honest when he told Vivek that his moonwalk and gliding on floor was good but he failed in doing Jackson’s signature moves. “It didn’t look like MJ at all. The honeymoon period is over, now we have to take the performances to another level,” said a disappointed Terence sternly, who gave the couple lowest points.

Divyanka and Vivek scored 24 and were yet safe from elimination probably because the couple is extremely popular among television viewers. They are not only safe but also in number one position on the show which surprised them as well. Well, looks like it wasn't their day.

Further, Divyanka and Vivek failed a basic relationship test that they took after dancing. They were asked to answer a few questions about each other, like Divyanka's most favourite film that she would want to watch again and again, and which song Vivek sings in the bathroom, and they did not even get one answer correct. The punishment for failing at the test was to eat a lemon.

Then there was Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal's performance. It may be recalled that last week they had stunned the audience with their sensuous act, and this time, too, the couple struck chord with everyone. By taking 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in the backdrop, their performance was quite engaging with a gripping plot and a story to tell. Their dance steps, lifts and feel of the act was praise-worthy.

They also left everyone teary-eyed with their moving performance. Terence was full praise of the choreographer and the team involved in doing the lighting and effective sound effects for the act. Sanaya and Mohit were also praised for their acting and making the act look believable.

“Whether you win or not, your performance will be remembered in all the seasons of Nach Baliye,” said Mohit. A round of piggy back race, which was called the Dum Laga Ke Haisha (due to Ayushmann's presence) competition, followed next, that Bharti and Harsh lost while Aashka and Brent won.