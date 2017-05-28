Nach Baliye 8: Dipika-Shoaib get lowest scores in Episode 15

After all the Nach Baliye 8 contestants danced to 'Tukur Tukur', the episode with the ‘Kabab mein haddi’ or 'Teen ka tadka' theme began with a performance by Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. They were joined by their choreographer Vaibhav. It was quite funny and comical, with Divyanka playing Sholay’s Basanti and Vivek pulling off a Gabbar Singh. The trio also danced to two peppy Bollywood numbers — 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' and 'Gandi Baat'. The judges laughed hysterically upon seeing Vivek and Divyanka’s comic side.

Terence Lewis appreciated their performance on all fronts and told Divyanka, “This goes on to prove that you are going ahead in the show because of your dance and not your popularity. There were a lot of acting elements, and the best part was that the choreographer focused on the couple." To this Mohit Suri added, “Sholay had the perfect climax, and it made the act dramatic.” Divyanka and Vivek scored 28 on 30.

After their performance, there was a fun segment where the men had to dance wearing high heels on the chartbuster 'High Heels Te Nachche' from Ki & Ka and other numbers. Sonakshi, who often performs wearing high heels in movies, decided to judge the men's performance. Sanam Johar’s moves on 'Dard-E-Disco' left Sonakshi amazed, while Vivek also wore heels and grooved. Not just that, Mohit Suri donned a pair of white platforms and danced too, much to Sonakshi’s amusement. Finally, Terence Lewis took to the stage. He confidently got into the squat position while performing and ripped his trousers. The incident had everyone in splits.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble, who have been consistent with their diverse performances, owned the stage with a lyrical contemporary act. They were joined by choreographer Sneha Kapoor. It was an emotional act that moved all three judges immensely. Sonakshi came up to the couple to hug them and said, “Your act touched me; it was a family story with tragedy breaking them. It was a big risk to perform this act at this juncture, but for me it paid off.” However, Terence felt that the idea was good, but not the dance, which he felt could have been better.

Once again, Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande were back with a mesmerizing act and everybody was amazed so much that the judges gave them a standing ovation. The couple performed on 'Rasiya' and the act was passionate, sensual and aesthetically pleasing. The judges showered them with love. “This will be counted as the performance of the highest standard in Nach Baliye. Small details were done and there was art hidden in it. I am really happy to judge Nach Baliye 8,” said Terence, who went on stage and almost touched Sanam and Abigail’s feet. All the contestants also hugged Sanam for his marvelous performance. Needless to say, it was a perfect 30.

Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti performed next, with the latter playing Maa Durga. It was a freestyle performance merged with elements of classical and tandava. Sonakshi got up from her seat to applaud them. Terence praised Siddharth but felt that Trupti was not up to the mark. “Siddharth used his energy effectively and at the right places, but Trupti didn’t match up to him,” said Terence. They got 28 points. Further, Siddharth showed off his comic side when he praised Mohit and Sanaya’s spooky act, as well as Abigail’s rotation movements for a contemporary move. He made Mohit laugh when he said the director's dance movements gave the men the confidence that they could also shake the dance floor up.

The last performance came from Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar. Everybody felt it was a fiery act, but the dance element was a little less compared to their other performances. “It was visually appealing, but now there is a race to finale, we are just four weeks away, and you can’t afford to commit mistakes at this point of time,” said Sonakshi. “Sometimes Sachin Tendulkar has been out on zero runs, it was one of those moments for you,” added Terence. They managed to get only 24 points.

And in a twist of sorts, famous choreographer Remo D’Souza made an entry to introduce the new season of Dance Plus and said he will challenge the contestants in the coming days. Further on, he said, the contestants will have to groove with professional dance groups. “Till now you have been doing 'romance-wala' dance but now you will do the 'Remo-wala' serious dance. We will get professional dance groups and all of you will have to compete with them; you will have to challenge them,” said Remo. The contestants appeared nervous as things get mighty tough ahead.