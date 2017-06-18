Nach Baliye 8: Diljit Dosanjh shakes a leg with Sonakshi Sinha, Shoaib-Dipika get eliminated

Diljit Dosanjh appeared on Nach Baliye 8 as the special guest for the semi final episode to promote his movie Super Singh which released on 16 June. The concept for the performances this week was given by Sonakshi Sinha who is a permanent panelist on the jury for this season of Nach Baliye. The challenge given by Sinha was to establish and maintain a 'connection' throughout the length of the jodis' performances.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal delivered the first performance of the night to the song 'Tu Hai Lajawab' from the movie Kick. They were awarded 28 point for their 'spider act' and received high praise from the judges, especially from judge Terence Lewis.

Dosanjh and Sinha shook a leg during the show as well, as they attempted to do the 'paper dance' challenge.

Contestants Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande, however, were the ones who stole the show as they put up a breathtaking performance, for which they got awarded the near perfect score of 29.

Their dance was based on the technique of contact improvisation wherein the bodies of the dance have to remain in contact for the entirety of their choreography. Their performance was peppered with beautiful lifts and complicate acrobatics. Dosanjh commented that theirs was a performance that went beyond marks and rankings.

Johar also requested Dosanjh to join in on stage as his 'bhangra buddy' and they went on to do some bhangra together along with the rest of the boys.

Next to perform were Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. The duo played a blind couple who live a life of destitution and danced blindfolded to the tunes of 'Judai' from the film Badlapur. While Lewis found the dance quotient a bit low, Mohit Suri loved it. The couple scored an overall of 25 points.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar received the lowest score of the night. Their performance was themed around environmental conservation. Despite getting low scores, Terence said that he liked the performance because of its sheer simplicity.

As the finalists were declared, Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande were the first of the lot. It was no surprise as they've had a fabulous run throughout the show. The second couple that went through was Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya also managed to make it to the list finalists. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar were eliminated from the semi-finals.

Sonam Bajwa, the lead actress of Dosanjh's Super Singh made a last minute entry into the show.