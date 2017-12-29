Naagin: Sanjeeda Sheikh, Surbhi Jyoti might be roped in to play leading roles in upcoming season

This year, the one TV show that received unbounded appreciation from the audience was Naagin. So much so, that conjectures about the upcoming season are already rife. Now that both Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan have parted ways with the show, it is being reported that Sanjeeda Sheikh might be the new Naagin.

Earlier there were speculations about Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani being considered for the role and the two actors had apparently begun talks with producer Ekta Kapoor. However, there was no confirmation from neither the actors nor the producer on the subject. Now, according to a DNA source, "Two actresses will be roped in to play naagins, and one of them is Sanjeeda. Talks are on with Surbhi but it is not yet finalised."

Sheikh, who had made her entry in the television industry with Ekta Kapoor's Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka, has been seen in a number of shows by the producer, such as Kayamat and Kya Dil Mein Hai.

The former leading lady of the show, Mouni Roy, is currently busy prepping for her upcoming Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold, and had recently appeared in an episode of Bigg Boss 11 alongside Salman Khan.